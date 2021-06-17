Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a quad bike rollover earlier this month. Picture: File
Police have confirmed a man in his 40s has died following a quad bike rollover earlier this month. Picture: File
Health

Man dies in hospital after tragic quad bike rollover

Maddie Manwaring
17th Jun 2021 12:20 PM | Updated: 1:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died in hospital following a quad bike rollover in Beerburrum earlier this month.

Emergency crews including critical care and the high acuity unit attended the rollover at a private property on Male Road about 9.35pm on June 5.

The man, in his 40s, was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.

Beerwah Police Station officer-in-charge Brendan Davis said the man died on Monday, June 7.

Senior Sergeant Davis said police had investigated the incident and were preparing a report for the coroner.

A teenage girl was also taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.

More to come.

Originally published as Man dies in hospital after tragic quad bike rollover

beerburrum beerwah police editos picks quad bike rollover
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former RGS sport star used performance enhancing drugs

        Premium Content Former RGS sport star used performance enhancing drugs

        Crime The Rockhampton Grammar School student used performance enhancing drugs to help him excel in sports and also supplied the dangerous drugs to others.

        Bush sensation has sights set on $150K race win

        Premium Content Bush sensation has sights set on $150K race win

        Horses Trainer: “The mile of the Rocky Cup looks ideal for him but it will be a very...

        Man injured in multi-vehicle ‘nose-to-tail’ crash on highway

        Premium Content Man injured in multi-vehicle ‘nose-to-tail’ crash on highway

        Breaking Three vehicles crashed “nose-to-tail” near the Bruce Highway and Burnett Highway...

        Identity of man killed in highway crash at Benaraby revealed

        Premium Content Identity of man killed in highway crash at Benaraby revealed

        News The truck was heading south on the Bruce Highway when a SUV, also travelling south...