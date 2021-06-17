Man dies in hospital after tragic quad bike rollover
A man has died in hospital following a quad bike rollover in Beerburrum earlier this month.
Emergency crews including critical care and the high acuity unit attended the rollover at a private property on Male Road about 9.35pm on June 5.
The man, in his 40s, was rushed to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a critical condition.
Beerwah Police Station officer-in-charge Brendan Davis said the man died on Monday, June 7.
Senior Sergeant Davis said police had investigated the incident and were preparing a report for the coroner.
A teenage girl was also taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition with suspected spinal injuries.
