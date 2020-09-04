Men 'thrown from boat' in fatal lake accident
UPDATE 8AM:
A police investigation is underway after a 68-year-old man died in a marine accident at Lake Awoonga last night.
Around 8.19pm, police were called to the Awoonga Dam to reports two men were thrown from a boat into the water.
A search by Water Police, helicopter and other local resources including SES located a 42-year-old man floating and pulled him to safety.
He was taken to Gladstone Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Sadly, a 68-year-old man was located deceased a short time later.
A report is being prepared for the Coroner.
If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.
Quote this reference number: QP2001858359 within the online suspicious activity form.
INITIAL 6.40AM:
A MAN in his 60s has died after a marine incident at Lake Awoonga last night.
Emergency services were called to Awoonga Dam Rd after 8pm.
A Queensland Police Service spokesman said two men were involved in a marine incident after their boat had troubles.
He said a man in his 40s was rescued from the water, and unfortunately the other man had died.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said one male was taken to Gladstone Hospital in a stable condition.
Paramedics treated one other patient at the scene for critical injuries.
He said three paramedic crews, a critical care paramedic and a rescue helicopter was on scene.