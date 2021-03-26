Menu
Police and paramedics are on scene at Caneland Central. Picture: FILE
News

Man dies in Mackay shopping centre car park

Lillian Watkins
, Lillian.Watkins@news.com.au
25th Mar 2021 4:22 PM
UPDATE 8PM: Police have confirmed a man died following a medical incident at Caneland Central today.

A police spokesman said the elderly man, aged in his 60s, suffered a medical episode and passed away in the undercover car park.

The man's death is not being treated as suspicious.

Police and paramedics were called to the centre shortly before 4pm Thursday.

 

EARLIER 4.25PM: A person has suffered a medical episode in the car park of a major Mackay shopping centre.

Police and paramedics were called to the undercover car park at Caneland Central after 3pm.

Police confirmed they were on scene and there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

The spokeswoman said the incident was being treated as a medical emergency and people should stay away as a "common courtesy".

