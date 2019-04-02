Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay
Man dies in shipping container fire in North Mackay Contributed
News

Man dies in shipping container fire

Rae Wilson
Caitlan Charles
by , and Gerard Cockburn
2nd Apr 2019 7:12 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: A FIRE investigation officer will attend the scene  where a man died following an explosion in a shipping container.

At about 1.50am, Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to a shipping container explosion on Malcomson St, North Mackay.

When crews arrived, the shipping container was on fire.   

A QFES spokesman said crews reported the fire was out by 2.20am, but stayed on scene to dampen down hot spots and cool down the inside of the container.   

The spokesman all hot spots were out by about 4.45am, but crews remained on scene with police until just before 6am.

EARLIER: A MAN has died in a shipping container fire overnight in Mackay.

Emergency services responded to the incident on Malcomson Street, North Mackay after multiple phone calls about an explosion.

The explosion occurred at a trailer manufacturing business in Malcolmson Street.

Paramedics declared a 30-year-old man dead at the scene.

Queensland Police are yet to identify the male.

The incident occurred about 1.50am and was extinguished at 2.18am.

Investigations are continuing.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to establish the cause of the explosion.

There is no further information available at this time.

More Stories

Show More
death fire mackay shipping container
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

    premium_icon Local power plants flagged in National Pollution Inventory

    Environment Government report shows troubling figures out of two CQ power plants

    Man sustains possible spinal injuries in workplace incident

    premium_icon Man sustains possible spinal injuries in workplace incident

    Breaking The man was initially transported to Biloela Hospital

    • 2nd Apr 2019 8:00 AM
    CQ teacher still sharing love of music after three decades

    premium_icon CQ teacher still sharing love of music after three decades

    News Jack Ingram has been teaching music at St Brendan's since 1982

    Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    premium_icon Cosplay mum prepares for weekend CapriCon event

    News MERCURY Mowen on her elaborate creations: 'Anyone can do it'