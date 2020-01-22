Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer.
A 56-year-old man has tragically died after being crushed while unloading a container at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer. David Nielsen
Business

Man crushed to death by falling truck panels

by Alanah Frost
22nd Jan 2020 7:37 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has died after he was crushed by a stack of panels being unloaded from a shipping container this week.

The 56-year-old man was working inside a container that was being unloaded at a Carrum Downs truck-body manufacturer about 10.30am on Tuesday.

He was killed when a stack of panels, weighing 3.6 tonnes, fell on top of him, crushing him into the side of the container's wall.

A WorkSafe spokesman said they were investigating the death.

The man is the third person to be killed in a workplace accident this year.

A Victoria Police spokeswoman said police would prepare a report for the coroner.

It comes after a preliminary count shows 166 workers lost their lives across Australia in 2019.

The highest amount of those deaths were people working in the transport, postal and

warehousing industries, the Safe Work Australia website shows.

In September last year a man, also aged 56, died after a brick wall collapsed at a worksite in Ballarat.

The wall was part of a house being demolished at Kenworthy Place, in Mount Pleasant.

alanah.frost@news.com.au

workplace death worksafe

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreak as adored Koorana mega-croc found dead

        premium_icon Heartbreak as adored Koorana mega-croc found dead

        News The croc moved to the farm in 1982 and during his time there, tripled in size and became a tourist favourite.

        Man bitten by snake at Biloela

        premium_icon Man bitten by snake at Biloela

        News The 48-year-old is currently at Rockhampton Hospital.

        Nora finally comes to the art of assemblage

        premium_icon Nora finally comes to the art of assemblage

        News “Usually the material dictates the story behind the work, and even I’m surprised by...

        Best ways to entertain your kids these school holidays

        premium_icon Best ways to entertain your kids these school holidays

        News As youngsters prepare for the school year ahead, here’s some activities for them to...