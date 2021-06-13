Menu
Emergency service crews have called off a body recovery operation in the Blue Mountains, after a 50-year-old man died on a bushwalk on Saturday.
Man dies on bushwalk

by Anton Rose
13th Jun 2021 5:44 AM
A 50-year-old man has died after a bushwalk ended in tragedy in a remote part of the Blue Mountains.

The man and seven others were reportedly hiking through trails on Kings Tablelands Rd, Wentworth Falls, when tragedy struck.

Police said the man died after falling before a rock fell on him about 2.30pm Saturday.

Rescue crews will return to the area tomorrow to try to retrieve the man’s body. Picture: AAP Image
His seven fellow hikers were eventually brought to safety about 8pm, but emergency services will return to the Wentworth Falls trail Sunday morning to try to retrieve the man's body.

It is understood windy weather conditions earlier in the day hampered helicopter rescue efforts before failing light in the evening made the recovery operation even more difficult.

The man died at the scene and police will prepare a report for the coroner.

