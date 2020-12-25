Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
A man has died, three women are in hospital and a highway has been closed following a serious crash on Christmas morning.
News

Man dies and three hurt in horror Christmas Day crash

by Nathan Edwards
25th Dec 2020 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 28-year-old man has died after the car he was driving crashed into a power pole beside a north Queensland highway.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police arrived on scene at The Palmerstone Highway at Coorumba, south west of Innisfail, just before 7.15am Friday morning.

It's reported the Holden Commodore, which had four occupants, veered off the road and crashed into a power pole, killing the driver.

Three women travelling with the man were transported to Innisfail Hospital in stable conditions.


Police closed the highway where the crash occurred, advising motorists to expect long delays if travelling through the area.

Investigations into the circumstances of the crash are continuing.

Originally published as Man dies, three hurt in horror Xmas Day crash

road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ Boaties can see new BOM data from Rundle Island

        Premium Content CQ Boaties can see new BOM data from Rundle Island

        News The two-month weather station installation required helicopters, boats and safety lines

        Ironpot accident lands two in hospital Christmas Eve

        Premium Content Ironpot accident lands two in hospital Christmas Eve

        News A woman in her 70s is in a serious condition

        Traffic lights fail in Sth Rocky creates Christmas back-up

        Premium Content Traffic lights fail in Sth Rocky creates Christmas back-up

        News Police resort to manual traffic control on busy Southside intersection