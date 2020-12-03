Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah, where there has been critical incident,. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
News

Man dies in tragedy at raceway

by Cormac Pearson, Elise Williams
3rd Dec 2020 2:13 PM | Updated: 3:36 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has died from a suspected medical episode at the Lakeside Park Queensland Raceway north of Brisbane this morning.

Specialist investigators from the forensic crash unit were called to the scene of an incident involving a this morning.

The raceway was shut off to public access.

Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Police at Lakeside Park, Queensland Raceways, where there has been critical incident involving a motor bike crash, Kurwongbah. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

 


A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman confirmed multiple police units had been called to the raceway about 10.30am, while paramedics revived a call just prior to 10am.

Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Lakeside Park, Kurwongbah where there has been critical incident. Photographer: Liam Kidston.


Races temporarily stopped at the scheduled recreational motorcycle ride day.

According to an event page for the day, the scheduled event is "aimed at providing exciting and fun on track experiences for all riders from first timers through to seasoned track junkies."

More to come

More Stories

editors picks injuries lakeside park raceway motorcycle crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP responds to CQ budget boasts

        Premium Content LNP responds to CQ budget boasts

        Politics David Janetzki said the budget “offers no long-term vision for the region”.

        • 3rd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        ’You’re better than this’: Army member in court over dispute

        Premium Content ’You’re better than this’: Army member in court over dispute

        Crime The nephew of a late Vietnam veteran was arrested outside Giddy Goat for committing...

        • 3rd Dec 2020 2:00 PM
        UPDATE: Rider hospitalised after hitting bus at Cap Coast

        Premium Content UPDATE: Rider hospitalised after hitting bus at Cap Coast

        Breaking It is believed the bus was carrying a number of passengers when it collided with a...

        FULL LIST: CQ groups to receive generous funding boost

        Premium Content FULL LIST: CQ groups to receive generous funding boost

        News Funds will go toward the purchase of new equipment, travel costs and training...