Woonona Drowning
News

Man dies while trying to save his son from surf

by Cydonee Mardon and David Barwell
21st Nov 2020 7:55 PM
A man has died trying to save his son who was paddling in water off a popular Illawarra beach on Saturday.

Eight people were also treated for injuries in the dramatic rescue at Woonona Beach.

Police say the man's child and friends were swept out by a wave at 5.40pm and he tried to bring them to safety.

The family is believed to be from Claymore in Sydney's west.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said one person - believed to be aged in his 40s - was pronounced dead at the scene.

A NSW Police spokeswoman said it was understood the children were playing in the shallows when they were swept out to sea.

One man has died at Woonoona Beach. Picture: TNV
Bystanders used jet skis and surfboards to assist the group back to shore.

Five adults and three children were being treated by paramedics on the beach and the children were taken to Wollongong Hospital in stable conditions.

The adults did not require further medical treatment.

NSW Ambulance inspector Matt Sterling described the incident as "absolutely heartbreaking".

"No words can describe the scene we were faced with today," he said.

"The surfers and surf lifesavers that jumped in to save these patients are simply heroic. I can't thank them enough."

The Lifesaver Helicopter was also called to the scene and landed near the surf club.

