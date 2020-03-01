Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic photo of fireworks.
Generic photo of fireworks.
Crime

Man dismembered in fireworks explosion

Adam Hourigan
, adam.hourigan@dailyexaminer.com.au
1st Mar 2020 9:39 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A man has sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a property southeast of Grafton overnight.

About 8.40pm on Saturday night, emergency services were called to a house on Wooli Road, Pillar Valley, about 34km southeast of Grafton, following reports a man had been injured while handling fireworks.

Police have been told a man was holding a firework that was alight, before it exploded, causing the loss of three fingers, burns and lacerations.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the 40-year-old man at the scene, before he was flown to Gold Coast Hospital in a stable condition.

Officers from Coffs/Clarence Police District established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

An empty box of fireworks, as well as casings and wrappers, were seized at the scene and will undergo forensic examination.

Investigations are continuing, and anyone with information is urged to contact Coffs/Clarence police or crime stoppers

clarence crime editors picks firework explosion pillar valley
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOT TIPS: How to make pesky mosquitos buzz off

        premium_icon HOT TIPS: How to make pesky mosquitos buzz off

        Gardening You can make a number of changes to beat the mosquito.

        Water restrictions relaxed after heavy rainfall out west

        premium_icon Water restrictions relaxed after heavy rainfall out west

        Council News Fairbairn Dam is at 16 per cent capacity after dropping to the lowest ever levels...

        Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        premium_icon Police find man’s drug stash on his bedside table

        Crime Police went to a Berserker house for a violence offence, but ended up charging a...

        Man kept drug stash next to his bed

        premium_icon Man kept drug stash next to his bed

        Crime Police were taken to the defendant’s room by Denham Lodge staff.