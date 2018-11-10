Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter.
The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. Contibuted
News

Man dragged from back of ute by his two dogs

10th Nov 2018 8:26 AM | Updated: 9:33 AM

A DOG handler was dragged from the back of a vehicle by his two dogs while he was out pig hunting in the Western Downs overnight.

The man in his 30s was airlifted by the Toowoomba-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter after sustaining multiple injuries.

The helicopter, with a critical care doctor on board, was tasked to airlift the man just after 2am.

He was flown Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition. 

LifeFlight is a community-based charity funded and supported by the LifeFlight Foundation.
 

Related Items

dogs editors picks lifeflight toowoomba western downs
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Rocky mechanic wins 2018 Best in Business Award

    premium_icon Rocky mechanic wins 2018 Best in Business Award

    News The awards attracted 459 nominations with thousands of votes received from the community

    Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    premium_icon Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    Environment Fishermen say the state government is culling the wrong species

    Ring Road is the 'glue' holding economic growth together

    premium_icon Ring Road is the 'glue' holding economic growth together

    Crime The jigsaw pieces are finally falling into place for Rockhampton

    Young cheerleader missed after tragic end to health battle

    premium_icon Young cheerleader missed after tragic end to health battle

    Community Sophie dreamed of being in the Olympics, but her life was cut short

    Local Partners