Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CHASING CATTLE: Patrick William James O'Brien pleaded guilty to drink driving at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.
CHASING CATTLE: Patrick William James O'Brien pleaded guilty to drink driving at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.
News

Man drink drives in an attempt to capture runaway cattle

Kristen Booth
3rd Feb 2020 5:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CAPELLA man was caught drink driving while attempting to secure his runaway cattle.

Farmer and diesel fitter Patrick William James O’Brien recorded a BAC of .054 when he was pulled over by police about 10.10pm on December 14 at Cotherstone Rd, Capella.

O’Brien had no intention of drink driving that night, solicitor Rhett Peters told Emerald Magistrates Court today.

O’Brien had consumed about three or four “self-made” rum and cokes with his father over three hours at their property about 10km out of Capella, Mr Peters said.

He was returning to his residence when he noticed a laneway gate open, drove down to investigate and saw tracks of cattle.

The court heard O’Brien went for a short drive to locate the cattle but only made it about 200m when the police stopped him.

Magistrate Robert Walker said he recognised O’Brien was only “marginally” above the legal alcohol limit.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to drink driving over the general alcohol limit, was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months.

capella police station crimes drink driving charge emerald magistrates court traffic offence
Central Queensland News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

        premium_icon Rocky’s monster croc to be released into new home tomorrow

        News He had approached a couple of boats, so was a potential threat

        Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

        premium_icon Rocky Wolverines claim win against Mackay Mavericks

        News Wolverines put on a spectacular game at CQUniversity on the weekend.

        Breaking: Rockhampton Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

        premium_icon Breaking: Rockhampton Zoo welcomes baby chimpanzee

        News Rockhampton Regional Council announces Holly the chimp gave birth mere hours ago.

        Neighbour catches robbers in the act

        premium_icon Neighbour catches robbers in the act

        News He was reportedly threatened with a screwdriver