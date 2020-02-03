Man drink drives in an attempt to capture runaway cattle

CHASING CATTLE: Patrick William James O'Brien pleaded guilty to drink driving at Emerald Magistrates Court on February 3.

A CAPELLA man was caught drink driving while attempting to secure his runaway cattle.

Farmer and diesel fitter Patrick William James O’Brien recorded a BAC of .054 when he was pulled over by police about 10.10pm on December 14 at Cotherstone Rd, Capella.

O’Brien had no intention of drink driving that night, solicitor Rhett Peters told Emerald Magistrates Court today.

O’Brien had consumed about three or four “self-made” rum and cokes with his father over three hours at their property about 10km out of Capella, Mr Peters said.

He was returning to his residence when he noticed a laneway gate open, drove down to investigate and saw tracks of cattle.

The court heard O’Brien went for a short drive to locate the cattle but only made it about 200m when the police stopped him.

Magistrate Robert Walker said he recognised O’Brien was only “marginally” above the legal alcohol limit.

O’Brien pleaded guilty to drink driving over the general alcohol limit, was fined $500 and disqualified from holding a driver’s licence for three months.