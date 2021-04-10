Man drives home from court after having licence disqualified

Zephyr Lawrence Leo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to two counts of driving without a licence and one count of possessing dangerous drugs. FILE PHOTO

A young man has been ordered off the road for two years after he was caught driving home from court, where he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for a short period.

Zephyr Lawrence Leo, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to two counts of driving without a licence and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Leo was intercepted driving along Richardson Road at 2.40pm on March 18, 2020 for a random breath test and licence check.

Sergeant Ongheen said Leo did not hold a driver’s licence and had driven to his residence from Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being disqualified by the court from driving for three months.

He said Leo was intercepted driving a moped on Farm Street at 4.05pm on February 26 after police saw the vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road.

He said Leo did not hold a driver’s licence for that vehicle and was placed under arrest as he was wanted for an outstanding matter.

He said that at the watch-house, police searched Leo’s belongings and found 5g of marijuana in a plastic filter bag.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client was not in a good frame of mind at the time he made the “stupid” decision to drive to court and then home after receiving the disqualification.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Leo that if he continued to drive while disqualified, he would be at risk of being sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

Leo was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for two years with a traffic conviction recorded.

He was also ordered to a 12-month good behaviour bond with $600 recognisance and to complete a drug diversion session. No criminal conviction was recorded.