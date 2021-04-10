Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Zephyr Lawrence Leo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to two counts of driving without a licence and one count of possessing dangerous drugs. FILE PHOTO
Zephyr Lawrence Leo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to two counts of driving without a licence and one count of possessing dangerous drugs. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Man drives home from court after having licence disqualified

Aden Stokes
10th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young man has been ordered off the road for two years after he was caught driving home from court, where he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for a short period.

Zephyr Lawrence Leo, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on March 15 to two counts of driving without a licence and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor sergeant Kevin Ongheen said Leo was intercepted driving along Richardson Road at 2.40pm on March 18, 2020 for a random breath test and licence check.

Sergeant Ongheen said Leo did not hold a driver’s licence and had driven to his residence from Rockhampton Magistrates Court after being disqualified by the court from driving for three months.

He said Leo was intercepted driving a moped on Farm Street at 4.05pm on February 26 after police saw the vehicle being driven on the wrong side of the road.

He said Leo did not hold a driver’s licence for that vehicle and was placed under arrest as he was wanted for an outstanding matter.

He said that at the watch-house, police searched Leo’s belongings and found 5g of marijuana in a plastic filter bag.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her client was not in a good frame of mind at the time he made the “stupid” decision to drive to court and then home after receiving the disqualification.

Magistrate Cameron Press warned Leo that if he continued to drive while disqualified, he would be at risk of being sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

Leo was fined $1050 and disqualified from driving for two years with a traffic conviction recorded.

He was also ordered to a 12-month good behaviour bond with $600 recognisance and to complete a drug diversion session. No criminal conviction was recorded.

driving without a licence marijuana possessing dangerous drugs rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The Rocks awarded seal of approval by Beef Australia

        Premium Content The Rocks awarded seal of approval by Beef Australia

        Food & Entertainment The Yeppoon venue was the first to be a part of partnership program and will also host a restaurant at the showgrounds during Beef

        ‘Renewable energy hub’: 11 project to transform Rocky region

        Premium Content ‘Renewable energy hub’: 11 project to transform Rocky region

        Business The Rockhampton Regional Council aims to develop the wider region into a renewable...

        Man let kids play with illegal rifle and ride on trailer

        Premium Content Man let kids play with illegal rifle and ride on trailer

        News He told police the gun had no ammo and was used as a toy for the kids.

        NAMED: Who is key for Capras women in season opener

        Premium Content NAMED: Who is key for Capras women in season opener

        Rugby League Team to kick off BHP Premiership campaign in Brisbane on Saturday.