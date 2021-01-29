Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Darrell George Webb pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
Darrell George Webb pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO
Crime

Man drives unlicensed to get last-minute Christmas present

Aden Stokes
29th Jan 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Police busted an unlicensed driver, who claimed he got behind the wheel to pick up a last-minute Christmas present.

Darrell George Webb pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police intercepted Webb driving along Musgrave St, Rockhampton, on December 24, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said checks revealed Webb’s licence had been suspended on November 12 due to the accumulation of demerit points.

He said Webb told police he was aware his licence was suspended and that he was driving to pick up a last-minute Christmas present.

Webb was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.

driving without a licence rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Slow down on Lakes Creek Rd during roadworks

        Premium Content Slow down on Lakes Creek Rd during roadworks

        News There will be temporary lane closures on Lakes Creek Road from January 29 to February 5.

        • 29th Jan 2021 1:00 PM
        MAJOR UPDATE: Chair attack victim 'unlikely to survive'

        Premium Content MAJOR UPDATE: Chair attack victim 'unlikely to survive'

        News Thursday night’s alleged assault left one man on life support while another faces...

        • 29th Jan 2021 12:55 PM
        CQ’s active seniors prove age is just a number

        Premium Content CQ’s active seniors prove age is just a number

        Community University of Third Age (U3A) Expo on Monday 1 February to highlight more than 20...

        Woman caught growing marijuana for partner in Gracemere home

        Premium Content Woman caught growing marijuana for partner in Gracemere home

        Crime She claimed the drug was for her partner who suffered a back condition.