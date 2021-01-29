Man drives unlicensed to get last-minute Christmas present

Darrell George Webb pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence. FILE PHOTO

Police busted an unlicensed driver, who claimed he got behind the wheel to pick up a last-minute Christmas present.

Darrell George Webb pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on January 14 to one count of driving without a licence.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Darrell Dalton said police intercepted Webb driving along Musgrave St, Rockhampton, on December 24, 2020.

Sgt Dalton said checks revealed Webb’s licence had been suspended on November 12 due to the accumulation of demerit points.

He said Webb told police he was aware his licence was suspended and that he was driving to pick up a last-minute Christmas present.

Webb was fined $450 and disqualified from driving for six months.