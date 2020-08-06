Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
QLD_GCB_REALESTATE_SUBURBPROFILE_19MAR2016
QLD_GCB_REALESTATE_SUBURBPROFILE_19MAR2016
News

Man drowns at popular Gold Coast surfing beach

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
6th Aug 2020 12:24 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has drowned off a popular Gold Coast surfing beach this morning.

The man, believed to be a surfer, was pulled from the ocean by lifeguards after the was found floating unconscious off Mermaid Beach.

Police and paramedics were called to the incident near Cronulla Ave and Hedges Ave just before 8am.

Looking towards Surfers Paradise from Mermaid Beach, where a man sadly drowned this morning. Picture: Regi Varghese
Looking towards Surfers Paradise from Mermaid Beach, where a man sadly drowned this morning. Picture: Regi Varghese

Lifeguards and paramedics attempted to revive the man but he could not be saved.

Police are currently at the scene.

Community Newsletter SignUp

It comes less than a month after Australian sporting icon Alex 'Chumpy' Pullin drowned while spearfishing on the Gold Coast.

Originally published as Man drowns at popular Gold Coast surfing beach

More Stories

drowning gold coast surfer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

        Premium Content Queensland Health addresses rumoured Rocky COVID-19 case

        Health Public concern spreads after claims a Rockhampton woman allegedly tested positive to the virus.

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:29 PM
        Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

        Premium Content Rockhampton Showgrounds building to be demolished

        Council News The work is to be carried out this month.

        Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Premium Content Smith gunning for a super Saturday at Doomben

        Horses Premiership winning jockey has four rides at Brisbane meeting.

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:00 PM
        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

        News Check out the digital edition, your rewards, and access other sites

        • 6th Aug 2020 12:32 PM