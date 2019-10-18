Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man drowns on Moreton Island

by Patrick Billings
18th Oct 2019 1:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN been pulled from the water off Moreton Island earlier today has died.

The man was swimming near Tangalooma when the Queensland Ambulance Service was called about 10.15am.

In a separate incident, a man aged in his 50s is critical after he got into trouble while snorkelling at Buddina on the Sunshine Coast.

The QAS was called just after 11am. The man was put into a boat and brought to shore where paramedics were waiting.

He was taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

More Stories

drowning editors picks moreton island tangalooma tragedy

Top Stories

    Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

    premium_icon Three teens arrested after Blackwater crime spree

    News Police catch up with three teenagers — 12,13, and 15 — after alleged break and enters, shoplifting, and vehicle theft.

    WATCH LIVE: TCC in AFLQ Schools Cup prelim final

    premium_icon WATCH LIVE: TCC in AFLQ Schools Cup prelim final

    Sport Game preview and player profiles: Rocky team to take on senior girls reigning...

    Another Rookwood Weir contract up for grabs

    premium_icon Another Rookwood Weir contract up for grabs

    News New tender package now available for road upgrade to support Rookwood Weir project.

    Two transported to hospital in two separate CQ car accidents

    premium_icon Two transported to hospital in two separate CQ car accidents

    News Two cars crashed overnight in the Central Queensland region requiring emergency...