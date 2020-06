Emergency services responded to an early morning crash in Frenchville.

Emergency services responded to an early morning crash in Frenchville.

A MAN became entrapped in a vehicle Wednesday morning following a two-vehicle crash at Frenchville.

The incident occurred in the early morning just after 6am on Kerrigan St.

A man in his 50s had to be assisted out of the vehicle.

He was assessed on scene and later taken to Rockhampton Base Hospital in a stable condition.

It is understood was treated for neck and back pain.

The other driver of the vehicle was uninjured.