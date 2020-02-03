Man escapes jail after rampage through Andergrove

A MAN who lead police on a car chase through Andergrove has avoided immediate jail time.

Troy William Gray ran numerous red lights, overtook vehicles at high speed and drove into oncoming traffic while on a drug-induced rampage on December 14, 2018.

In dashcam footage played in Mackay Magistrates Court, police were seen unsuccessfully trying to ram Gray’s car into a sidewalk to stop him.

They then followed the man’s red Commodore past Andergrove Tavern while he sped through North Mackay.

The pursuit was eventually called off.

Gray appeared in court on Friday, pleading guilty to 60 charges, including dangerous driving, evasion, fraud, and supplying dangerous drugs, and was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, on a suspended sentence for two years.

The offending occurred between December 2017, when he contravened a probation order, and February 2019 when he was charged with trespassing.

He has already served 99 days in custody.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer congratulated Gray on his rehabilitation efforts and said his ability to “get off the drugs” was taken into consideration when deliberating his verdict.

Gray, a father of two young daughters, said he started using cannabis but then got involved with the drug ice.

His addiction caused a downwards spiral.

The bricklayer told the courts he had been clean for the past 12 months since his last offence and was regularly drug tested at his place of work in Rockhampton.

He claimed all drug tests had returned negative results.

“I am regularly left with the role of supervisor at work when the boss is away,” Gray said.

Magistrate Dwyer said he believed a period of imprisonment should be imposed, but he was impressed with Gray’s recent behaviour.

“You are one of the only people I have seen get off the drugs all on your own,” Magistrate Dwyer said.

“I think you deserve full credit for that.

“You are what I would call a success story.”

Gray was ordered to pay ANZ restitution of $334.23 for fraud matters, with numerous convictions recorded.