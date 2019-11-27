Man escapes with just underwear as fire guts home

SCORCHED: Eudlo resident Timothy Kirkwood had his Eudlo house destroyed by fire. Photo: Patrick Woods

A VOICE echoing inside Timothy Kirkwood saved his life as a deadly blaze closed in on his Sunshine Coast home.

Black smoke filled the Eudlo resident's lungs as he fought to stop the fire that was consuming his home.

"I just suddenly saw it bellowing in through the cracks in the door," Mr Kirkwood said.

"I raced out and saw that one of the spare bedrooms was on fire."

He rushed to his home's fire extinguisher, but it wasn't enough.

"I grabbed it from the kitchen and started it put it out," he said.

"I nearly got it out, but the extinguisher ran out."

Desperately trying to prevent the flames from swallowing his four walls, Mr Kirkwood dashed to the outside hose.

Again, his fighting chance was blocked.

Timothy Kirkwood in his home. Photo: Patrick Woods

"I was only in my underwear, but I ran out and grabbed the garden hose, smashed the window and started hosing into the bedroom," he said.

"It wasn't doing a lot but then the power ran out and that's what drives our water because we have tanks.

"I had no way of fighting it then."

Mr Kirkwood then knew he had no choice but to evacuate the six border collie puppies he had in his garage.

He said it was the advice from a loved one that made it possible.

"One thing that saved my life is that my brother was a firefighter and just before he died, he said to me 'always go low'," he said. "So I did that."

Crawling on the ground of his garage, Mr Kirkwood bravely managed to get all of the dogs out.

The house after is was destroyed on November 15. Photo: John McCutcheon

Along with Mr Kirkwood and his roommate, the dogs were the only things to survive the blaze.

"I had no wallet, no money, nothing. I didn't have a phone, I had absolutely nothing," he said.

"We just had to stand there and watch it burn."

The fire gutted Mr Kirkwood's Eudlo home on the night of November 15.

Despite escaping with just the underwear on his body, he said he was trying to remain positive.

Timothy Kirkwood aims to rebuild his home. Photo: Patrick Woods

"There's no point being too down about it," he said. "You do have your moments.

"But I have real empathy for people who are going through the same thing."

Mr Kirkwood plans to rebuild his property, thanks to the support of his Eudlo neighbours.

"The community up here is absolutely fantastic," he said.

"People were basically fighting over who was going to have us at their place.

"I just keep visualising putting the keys in the door again."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.