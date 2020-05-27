Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

by Kyle Wisniewski
27th May 2020 9:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GOLD Coast man allegedly exposed his genitals, twice, to a woman out for a morning walk.

The 61-year-old man has been charged by police in relation to two incidents of wilful exposure last week.

It will be alleged the Hope Island man exposed himself to a 53-year-old woman walking along the water's edge on the footpath off Trinity Crescent.

Both alleged incidents, on May 20 and May 21, were in the same area.

The man is due to face Southport Magistrates Court on August 19, charged with two counts of wilful exposure.

Investigations are ongoing.

 

Originally published as Man exposes genitals on popular walking trail

More Stories

crime exposed flasher queensland crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ farmers can soon stake claims for Rookwood Weir’s water

        premium_icon CQ farmers can soon stake claims for Rookwood Weir’s water

        News ‘This is the first significant development in water infrastructure and supply in CQ in more than a decade’

        Floodwater puts end to 11 years on-the-run for drug-runner

        premium_icon Floodwater puts end to 11 years on-the-run for drug-runner

        Crime Stranded with his dog on his car roof in a flooded river

        Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        premium_icon Queen St home latest to top million dollar mark

        News 'We’ve heard people predict the market will drop by 30 per cent which has been...

        YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        premium_icon YOU DECIDE: Who has CQ’s best burgers?

        News VOTE NOW: It’s time for you to narrow it down to a top 10.