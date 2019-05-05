Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The man allegedly fled Australia in the hours after the incident.
The man allegedly fled Australia in the hours after the incident.
Crime

Tourist extradited from US over alleged Sydney rape

by Tom Rabe
5th May 2019 11:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A tourist who allegedly raped a woman in a Sydney apartment before fleeing the country hours later has been extradited from the United States to Australia to face charges.

The man, who was arrested in New York on a federal warrant in January, is accused of sexually and indecently assaulting a 21-year-old woman at a Carlton unit in June 2017.

A man has been extradited from the United States over an alleged rape.
A man has been extradited from the United States over an alleged rape.

 

The Nepalese national allegedly fled Australia in the hours after the incident. The man was taken from New York to Los Angeles, where NSW Police took custody of him on Thursday last week.

He was flown to Sydney on Saturday and charged with sexual intercourse without consent with an act of indecency.

He was refused bail and is expected to face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

The tourist was charged after flying into Sydney on Saturday.
The tourist was charged after flying into Sydney on Saturday.

More Stories

Top Stories

    Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    premium_icon Three men charged after armed robbery at Rockhampton tavern

    Crime Three Gladstone men were charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, arson and drug offences

    Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    premium_icon Jam packed year gives Capricornia plenty to do in 2019

    Whats On Be sure to mark these events on your calendar.

    Gogango grazier waiting on weir

    premium_icon Gogango grazier waiting on weir

    News Cattle sales looking up at livestock exchange

    $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    premium_icon $1 a week for first 12 weeks: Australia's best news deal

    News Your subscription gives you access to vital local news information