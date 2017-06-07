Man extradited from Rockhampton to Sydney

A MAN has been extradited to New South Wales in the custody of two detectives from two different criminal units.

Damien Lee Williams, who was in custody, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court in relation to the extradition order.

Two New South Wales police officers - Detective Senior Constable Catherine Hayward from state crimes and Detective Sergeant Andrew Rawling from the child abuse squad - were also in the court room to take Williams into custody.

Williams will next appear in the Central Local Court in Sydney.

