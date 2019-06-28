Man faced court with a 20-page criminal record

A 65-YEAR-OLD man with a 20-page criminal record has received a prison term for swearing on the river bank at police.

Hugh Ross Williams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of public nuisance and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police had been called to the riverbank due to disturbance involving a large group of people.

He said when they arrived and were talking to people, Williams told them to "f--- off'.

Snr Const Rumford said police warned Williams, who ignored them, swore again and was arrested.

He said as police were trying to search him before placing him in their vehicle, he refused to keep his hands on the police vehicle as directed and screamed.

Williams received a three-month prison term with immediate parole.