Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

Man faced court with a 20-page criminal record

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Jun 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 65-YEAR-OLD man with a 20-page criminal record has received a prison term for swearing on the river bank at police.

Hugh Ross Williams pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of public nuisance and one of obstructing police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Peter Rumford said police had been called to the riverbank due to disturbance involving a large group of people.

He said when they arrived and were talking to people, Williams told them to "f--- off'.

Snr Const Rumford said police warned Williams, who ignored them, swore again and was arrested.

He said as police were trying to search him before placing him in their vehicle, he refused to keep his hands on the police vehicle as directed and screamed.

Williams received a three-month prison term with immediate parole.

rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    14-year-old wasn't teen scooter bandit's first victim

    premium_icon 14-year-old wasn't teen scooter bandit's first victim

    Crime A 14-YEAR-OLD boy was confronted by an older teen with anger management issues and demanded the younger boy hand over his scooter

    Fisheries launch crackdown on green zone poachers

    premium_icon Fisheries launch crackdown on green zone poachers

    Environment Public has been urged to report suspected illegal fishing activity

    • 28th Jun 2019 11:00 AM
    Council pledge school sale funds will go back into community

    premium_icon Council pledge school sale funds will go back into community

    News The site has been a contentious issue since 2006

    Central Queensland bridge replacement under way

    premium_icon Central Queensland bridge replacement under way

    News A side track will be constructed to manage traffic flow