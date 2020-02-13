Man faces court for ‘brutal’ alleged attempted robbery

SEBASTIAN Gilbert faced court today after a “brutal” alleged attempted robbery in the early hours of Wednesday morning on the corner of East and Fitzroy streets, Rockhampton.

About 1am, the victim, an interstate worker, was on his way back to his hotel after having drinks with mates.

It is alleged that Mr Gilbert, who is 37 years old and from Woorabinda, approached the victim from behind as he was crossing the road and struck the victim in the back of the head with what is believed to be a bottle.

Police allege the victim was then kicked a number of times after falling to the ground.

Police further allege that Mr Gilbert and the victim then threw a number of punches at each other whilst Mr Gilbert demanded money from the victim before running from the scene towards Bolsover Street.

The victim received ­multiple injuries and no ­property was stolen.

Police identified Mr Gilbert through CCTV footage and ­apprehended him on the corner of Denham and East St at 10pm last night.

He was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

Mr Gilbert had his matter heard for the first time in court today.

He was remanded in custody and his matter was adjourned until April 15.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said the offence wasn’t reported until Wednesday afternoon.

“He (the victim) was fairly shaken up – for no reason whatsoever he was assaulted quite brutally,” Snr Sgt Peachey said.

“It is really concerning that someone has just walked up behind him and belted him across the head with a bottle.

“Luckily for him he was able to keep consciousness otherwise God only knows what would have happened to him if he was rendered unconscious.

“He was taken to hospital where it appears, he suffered a dislocated shoulder along with a number of other injuries.

“We are lucky we are only investigating attempted robbery and not something more serious.”

Snr Sgt Peachey said the alleged offender was taken into custody within 24 hours of the offence being reported.

“Again, great work by Rockhampton police, but we are concerned with the fact these offences continue to happen,” he said.

“We would like to be more proactive in stopping these offences before they happen.”

He said police were asking the public for their assistance regarding the incident.

“Anyone who was around that area around 1am on Wednesday morning is urged to contact police.

“He may have someone in town he is living with and knows him.

“If you saw something or know who the offender was, it would be greatly appreciated if you could contact Rockhampton police or Crime Stoppers.”