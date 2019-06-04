Man faces court for stolen car and hospital aggression

A MAN pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday after coming to terms with his unacceptable behaviour.

Philip William Hayman pleaded guilty to unlawfully using a motor vehicle without permission from the owner and public nuisance, committed at Cloncurry Hospital.

On June 1, 2018, Hayman, 27, and a co-accused were driving to Tambo to hire a rental vehicle.

Later that afternoon, Hayman was with friends when the co-accused pulled up in a stolen gold Toyota Hilux.

The co-accused told Hayman to get his gear and put it into the vehicle, which Hayman did and they left together.

The vehicle was intercepted as it was heading north leaving Blackall. When police attempted to intercept the vehicle it veered left, crashed through a property gate and came to a stop in the paddock.

Hayman and the co-accused left the vehicle and attempted to flee - they were apprehended by police.

Hayman told police he had a fair idea the vehicle was stolen and made no effort to exit before the crash. He was not the driver of the vehicle.

At 7.15am on October 28, Hayman was transported to Cloncurry Hospital because of severe pain.

He was initially compliant and comfortable but at 8am became agitated and verbally abusive.

He started yelling and swearing at staff at the hospital, threatening and saying, "I am going to knock your f---ing blocks off”.

The registered nurse on duty attempted to calm him and warned him against aggressive behaviour and threats.

Despite being repeatedly warned, Hayman continued to swear at staff, asking for something for the pain.

Because of concerns about his behaviour, staff locked themselves in a secure area and took soundproofing measures in relation to the yelling.

Hayman became compliant once medication had been administered but continued his behaviour until police arrived.

According to the lawyer for the defence, in relation to the public nuisance, Hayman understands his behaviour was not acceptable.

"He has taken some action with Queensland Health in relation to the incident and that has been resolved,” they said.

"He was in quite severe pain at the time but does understand that no matter how much pain someone is in, when he is at a hospital he needs to keep his behaviour in check.”

Magistrate Cameron Press told Hayman he must be aware when asking people to assist him, the prudent thing to do is treat them with respect.

"Otherwise, you might find yourself behind bars for not doing so,” Mr Press said.

Hayman was fined $750 and ordered to complete 70 hours of unpaid community service in the next year.