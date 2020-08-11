Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
IN COURT: A man has been committed to face District Court for the alleged indecent treatment of two of his younger sisters.
IN COURT: A man has been committed to face District Court for the alleged indecent treatment of two of his younger sisters.
News

Man faces court over alleged sex crimes against own sisters

Geordi Offord
11th Aug 2020 4:00 PM | Updated: 6:45 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN has been committed to District Court for the alleged indecent treatment of two of his young sisters.

He faced a committal hearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court today charged with two counts of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 (permit) and a further two charges of indecent treatment of a child under 16 under 12 (expose).

He cannot be named for legal reasons.

The man's barrister Callan Cassidy cross examined multiple witnesses including two police detectives, a neighbour and the man's mother and sister.

During questioning, the neighbour told the court she had a conversation with the two young girls asking them if they were aware of things like stranger danger and which areas on their body were considered their "private parts".

She became concerned when they said they didn't know.

Community Newsletter SignUp

The neighbour then asked the girls if anyone had ever touched them in their private areas with one of the girls saying yes before quickly changing her answer to no.

She said she explained to the girls that it was very serious and the youngest of the pair then detailed concerning allegations about her brother touching himself in front of them.

When the man's mother was questioned by Mr Cassidy, she said she never suspected anything suspicious until one day, shortly before the man was charged, she saw him touching the girl's hair.

She said he also had something on his lap.

The man was allowed bail with the matter committed to the Bundaberg District Court to be heard at a later date.

A plea to the charges was not entered.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

More Stories

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

        Premium Content Addict can’t stay away from meth in prison or while on bail

        News A drug addict is back in jail after breaching bail for unlawful escape from custody while in a drug-induced paranoia episode.

        • 11th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
        Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

        Premium Content Serial offender dumped hire car on side of highway

        News He was already on bail for unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation...

        Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

        Premium Content Bank seeks to scoop up ‘stranded’ CQ customers

        News This week, Auswide Bank said it “welcomed the opportunity to support MyState Bank...

        Key things you need to know from Rocky Council meeting

        Premium Content Key things you need to know from Rocky Council meeting

        Council News Councillor Kirkland recorded a vote against the motion for the 2021 show holiday.