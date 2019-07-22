Menu
Shae Francis, 35, was last seen in the Hervey Bay area last October.
Crime

Jason Cooper returns to Hervey Bay over Shae Francis death

Sherele Moody
by
22nd Jul 2019 4:18 PM | Updated: 4:18 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE man accused of killing Shae Francis will return to Hervey Bay in a few weeks.

Jason Cooper is scheduled to face the city's magistrates court on August 8.

Mr Cooper had a brief mention in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was charged with manslaughter in June, some eight months after his 35-year-old partner disappeared.

Ms Francis was last seen visiting her mother at the Hervey Bay Hospital at the beginning of October 2018.

Ms Francis was not reported missing until March.

Mr Cooper is also charged with interfering with a corpse and stealing.

Ms Francis's body has not been found. - News Regional

court crime jason cooper manslaughter missing woman shae francis violence
News Corp Australia

