Man faces court over domestic violence breach

The court heard the couple had a disagreement while at a friend’s house in Rockhampton.

A ROCKHAMPTON man found himself in court for contravening a temporary domestic violence protection order.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded guilty to the charge in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on June 16.

The court heard the order had two conditions, which included the respondent being prohibited from going any place where the aggrieved lived or worked.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the defendant went to the aggrieved’s address at about 5am on January 25 to pack his vehicle with camping gear so the couple could go camping together that night.

The aggrieved contacted police the following day to report that the defendant had gone to her residence.

Duty lawyer Stephanie Nicholas said the defendant and aggrieved had been in a relationship for about two years.

“They want to remain a couple and have since refiled for a variation of the order,” Ms Nicholas said.

The man was fined $500. No criminal conviction was recorded.