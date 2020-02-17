Man facing 28 charges ‘too sore’ to leave watch house

A DEFENDANT with 28 fresh charges was on a return to prison warrant when police apprehended him.

Christopher Lucas Mitchell, 38, had his fresh matters mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on February 7.

His lawyer, Pierre Lammersdorf, said Mitchell did not want to be moved up to the courtroom from the watch house as he had broken ribs and he was too sore.

Mr Lammersdorf said Mitchell was on a return to prison warrant and was not applying for bail.

However, he said his client was contesting all of the new charges.

The charges included attempted fraud by paywave, seven counts of enter dwelling and commit indictable offence, 13 counts of fraud by paywave, two receive tainted property, two stealing and two unlawful use of motor vehicle.

Briefs of evidence were ordered and Mitchell’s matters were adjourned until April 1.