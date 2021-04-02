Man facing multiple charges remains in hospital

A Caboolture South man, who is facing several charges in Rockhampton, has had his matters adjourned again.

Christopher John Adcock, 38, had his matters mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 1, where it was heard he was still in hospital.

He was remanded in custody with that court matter adjourned to April 22.

Mr Adcock was wanted by police in relation to an alleged serious assault at a Landsborough home on March 11, where a 31-year-old man sustained critical head injuries.

He was located by police in a Toyota Camry in Keppel Sands on March 12, where it is alleged he reversed into a police vehicle.

It is alleged that during his arrest at a property in Wandal, he produced a knife and attempted to stab a police dog.

Mr Adcock was charged with one count each of dangerously operate or interfere with vehicle, fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle, killing or injuring police dogs and police horses – attempts, possess utensils or pipes for use, possess utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapon category A, B or M, and wilful damage.

