Christopher John Adcock. Picture: Contributed
Crime

Man facing serious charges remains in hospital

Aden Stokes
17th Mar 2021 4:00 PM
A Caboolture South man, who allegedly attempted to stab a police dog after leading police on a chase in the Rockhampton region at the weekend, remained in hospital on Wednesday and is yet to appear in court.

Christopher John Adcock, 38, had his matter briefly mentioned in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Magistrate Cameron Press said Mr Adcock had been in custody since March 15 and was still in hospital.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Ruddiman said Mr Adcock was expected to be in hospital “for a while”.

Mr Press adjourned Mr Adcock’s matter to Friday, March 19, and noted no bail application had been made yet.

He was remanded in custody.

Mr Adcock was wanted by police in relation to an alleged serious assault at a Landsborough home on March 11, where a 31-year-old man sustained critical head injuries.

He was located by police in a Toyota Camry in Keppel Sands on March 12, where it is alleged he reversed into a police vehicle.

It is alleged that during his arrest at a property in Wandal, he produced a knife and attempted to stab a police dog.

Mr Adcock was charged with one count each of dangerously operate or interfere with vehicle, fail to take reasonable care and precautions in respect of syringe or needle, killing or injuring police dogs and police horses – attempts, possess utensils or pipes for use, possess utensils or pipes that had been used, possessing dangerous drugs, unlawful possession of weapon category A, B or M, and wilful damage.

Investigations are ongoing in relation to the alleged serious assault in Landsborough on March 11.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

