File image of a ocean view motel room
File image of a ocean view motel room Ashleigh Howarth
Man fails to pay for five hotel nights at beachside units

Kerri-Anne Mesner
3rd Sep 2019 4:00 AM
A MAN who failed to pay a $1000 hotel room bill has a 10-page criminal record.

Dale Douglas Chellingsworth, 45, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday to one count of fraud.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Chellingsworth asked to stay at Seaspray Waterfront Holiday Units in Yeppoon for one night on November 30.

She said he then asked each day to stay one more night for four more nights, before leaving without paying the tariff of $200 a night.

Defence lawyer Pierre Lammersdorf said Chellingsworth was on a disability pension after breaking his back in a scaffolding accident six years ago.

He said his client claimed he had recently been diagnosed with oesophagus and lung cancer with an eight-month prognosis, but had no medical documents at court.

Magistrate Cameron Press sentenced Chellingsworth to a five-month prison term with immediate parole and ordered him to pay $1000 restitution.

