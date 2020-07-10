Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

by Andrew Bucklow
10th Jul 2020 9:00 AM

 

Meeting Prince Charles proved to be a bit too much for a supermarket worker in the UK who fainted while chatting to the heir to the throne.

Prince Charles and Camilla were visiting a distribution centre for supermarket retailer Asda in Bristol to thank workers for their efforts during the coronavirus pandemic.

As Prince Charles began talking to one employee, the man started to sway before dramatically collapsing to the ground.

Going.
Going.

 

Going.
Going.

 

Gone.
Gone.

Prince Charles reached out as the man fell, with several people rushing to the employee's aide.

In video from the incident, Prince Charles could be heard saying, "Dear oh dear," and "Goodness," as the man received medical attention on the ground.

The employee quickly recovered and later finished his conversation with Prince Charles.

Don’t worry, the man recovered.
Don’t worry, the man recovered.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man faints while meeting Prince Charles

More Stories

Show More
editors picks prince charles royal family

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BREAKING: Man flees alleged assault in Rockhampton

        premium_icon BREAKING: Man flees alleged assault in Rockhampton

        Breaking It is understood there are multiple injured people and the alleged offender has left the scene.

        • 10th Jul 2020 8:22 AM
        TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        premium_icon TRAPPED: Crash victim files $3.5m lawsuit against insurer

        News The CQ man sustained many extensive injuries

        COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        premium_icon MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest headlines frim the last 24 hours.