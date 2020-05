Ambulance officers are heading to Mount Baga to treat an injured man.

A MAN has taken a 10m fall on Mount Baga (formerly Mount Jim Crow), 25km north-east of Rockhampton.

It is believed he has suffered knee and ankle injuries.

Ambulance officers are at the scene.

It is understood they are walking in to the patient and the Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service is on its way.