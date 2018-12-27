Man falls 15 metres down Sydney cliff

A man is being rescued after falling down a cliff. Picture: 7 News

A rescue operation is under way after a man fell more than 15 metres from a cliff in Sydney's north this morning.

Emergency crews were called to bushland in Elanora Heights following reports the 40-year-old had fallen in rough terrain just before 9am.

Paramedics are preparing to winch the man to safety. Picture: 7 News

NSW Ambulance spokesman Sean Brogan said the man was "lucky to be alive".

"Essentially a 40-year-old male has fallen 15 metres down a cliff, he's hit tree branches and rocks on the way down," Mr Brogan said.

"He's landed on rocks - he's lucky to be alive this man.

"He's conscious and breathing - a winch rescue is under way".

The man is “lucky to be alive”. Picture: 7 News

Rescue crews first received the call for help about 8am.

It's understood the man has suffered neck injuries in the fall.

Pictures from the scene show a helicopter hovering over bushland near residential streets.

Five ambulance crews and the helicopter have been called out for the rescue.

"He's doing OK," emergency workers said.

