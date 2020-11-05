Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
Emergency services at worksite accident in Woolloongabba
News

Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

by Danielle O’Neal
5th Nov 2020 10:09 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has fallen 6m down a hole on a worksite in Woolloongabba.

Emergency services were called after a man fell down the excavation hole on Deshon and Railway St about 9.18am.

The man was rescued about 10.20am and rushed to hospital in a stable condition.

 

Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News
Emergency services work to rescue a man who fell down a hole at a Brisbane worksite. Picture: 7 News

 

 

Rescuers lowered a rescue basket into the 6x6m trench to remove the man and paramedic from the hole.

The man was in a stable condition during the rescue, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene.

It is unclear if the man is a worker or member of the public.

More to come.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite

More Stories

accident editors picks fall hole worksite

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        ‘Sinister’: Young girl bribed for sex for three years

        Premium Content ‘Sinister’: Young girl bribed for sex for three years

        Crime Girl subjected to unprotected sex for three years GRAPHIC CONTENT

        Government reaffirms plans to develop northern Australia

        Premium Content Government reaffirms plans to develop northern Australia

        Politics Northern Australia is being promised ongoing support to grow jobs, the economy and...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Why Twiggy is a ‘hero’

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.