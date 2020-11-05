Man falls 6m down hole in inner-city worksite
A man has fallen 6m down a hole on a worksite in Woolloongabba.
Emergency services were called after a man fell down the excavation hole on Deshon and Railway St about 9.18am.
The man was rescued about 10.20am and rushed to hospital in a stable condition.
Rescuers lowered a rescue basket into the 6x6m trench to remove the man and paramedic from the hole.
The man was in a stable condition during the rescue, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.
Five Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews attended the scene.
It is unclear if the man is a worker or member of the public.
More to come.
