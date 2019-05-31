Menu
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Queensland Ambulance Service Geebung crew at Sandgate & Brighton
Crime

Man falls from tree in the dark and woman hits cows

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
31st May 2019 7:32 AM
A WOMAN was taken to hospital after a car crashed into cows on a Central Queensland highway last night.

Queensland Ambulance Service reports they were called to a single vehicle crash on the Landsborough Highway at Winton at 6.30pm.

The woman was in a stable condition when transported to Winton Hospital.

Later that night, a man fell from a tree on Industrial Avenue, Moranbah, at 4.10am.

The man, in his 30s, was transported to Moranbah Hospital in a stable condition with head and facial injuries after a fall from a tree on Industrial Avenue at 4.10am.

landsborough highway qas tmbcrash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

