Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in motorbike crash

by Rachael Rosel
13th Apr 2021 7:53 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man aged in his 30s is feared dead while a child and a baby have been injured following a serious crash involving a motorbike and car in Alexandra Hills south of Brisbane.

Initial reports are that the male motorcyclist was travelling in excess of 120km/h on Finucane Rd when the motorbike collided with a car just before 6.30pm.

The man was critically injured.

A 10 year-old boy, who was a passenger in the car, sustained moderate injuries while a six-month-old baby who was also in the car suffered facial injuries.

Police have asked drivers to avoid the area as lengthy traffic delays are expected.

Originally published as Man feared dead, baby and child hurt in horror motorbike crash

More Stories

crash editors picks emergency

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Live export worker busted with 71 marijuana plants

        Premium Content Live export worker busted with 71 marijuana plants

        Crime A live export ship manager claimed he was “experimenting” when he was busted with 71 marijuana plants.

        Hiring frenzy: 20+ jobs on offer at Rocky Domino’s stores

        Premium Content Hiring frenzy: 20+ jobs on offer at Rocky Domino’s stores

        Careers Domino’s is hiring an additional 2500 team members across Australia.

        Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

        Premium Content Livingstone announces $300k for Causeway Lake dredging study

        Environment No formal decision has been made at this stage whether or not it is viable to...

        DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

        Premium Content DV victim pulled to the ground while in headlock

        Crime The defendant attacked the victim after she spat on his arm following an argument...