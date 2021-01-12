Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man feared dead following serious highway crash

by Nathan Edwards
12th Jan 2021 9:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is feared dead following a single motorcycle crash in Queensland's southeast this morning.

Emergency services arrived on scene at Round Mountain Road, south of Beaudesert just before 5am Tuesday morning.

The man was treated at the scene for critical injuries, but is believed to have died.

It's reported the man's motorbike had left the highway, resulting in him crashing into a fence.

The Mt Lindsay Highway remains open despite the incident.

The police Forensic Crash Unit will be investigating the crash.

Originally published as Man feared dead following serious highway crash

More Stories

beaudesert crash editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News Catch up on the biggest stories from the last 24 hours.

        BREAKING: Truck crashes into power pole, blocks road

        Premium Content BREAKING: Truck crashes into power pole, blocks road

        Breaking Council were called to remove the power pole from the roadway.

        DONATIONS: Where mayor hopefuls got their money

        Premium Content DONATIONS: Where mayor hopefuls got their money

        Council News Electors may wonder what gifts each candidate has received and how much money has...

        New accommodation booking platform launches in CQ

        Premium Content New accommodation booking platform launches in CQ

        Business Voyak is one of the only proper Australian owned accommodation booking...