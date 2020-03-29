Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man fighting for life after Logan stabbing

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
29th Mar 2020 5:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene in Logan as investigations begin into a stabbing that has left one man fighting for life, this afternoon.

The adult male was believed to have been stabbed at a private residence on Aquarius Drive in Kingston, Logan, this afternoon, at around 2.40pm.

 

 

Paramedics, including a Critical Care Unit, transported the victim to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

Aquarius Drive has been closed between Corvi Street and Velorum Drive with police deeming the area to be a crime scene.

Investigations are ongoing.

Originally published as Man fighting for life after Logan stabbing

crime logan stabbing

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Livingstone Shire Council election results shock

        premium_icon Livingstone Shire Council election results shock

        News 2000 postal votes are yet to come in but it is looking like there will be some big changes at the council table

        CQ records another case of COVID-19 in latest update

        premium_icon CQ records another case of COVID-19 in latest update

        News Now is not the time to be complacent after another case of coronavirus was recorded...

        FREE UPDATE: 1 new COVID-19 case, CQ total now 6

        FREE UPDATE: 1 new COVID-19 case, CQ total now 6

        News The state now has 656 confirmed coronavirus cases

        RRC mayor Strelow returned after claiming election victory

        premium_icon RRC mayor Strelow returned after claiming election victory

        News Rocky’s incumbent mayor is looking to steer the Rocky region through uncertain...