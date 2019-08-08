Menu
Man fighting for life after two-car crash

by Emily Halloran
8th Aug 2019 2:26 PM
A MAN is fighting for his life in hospital after a serious car crash in the Gold Coast Hinterland this afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to Eastern Service Road in Stapylton just after 12.30pm.

It is understood two cars collided on the street, sending one into a ditch.

Paramedics treated the injured man at the scene for significant chest and internal injuries.

He was transported to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition, with critical care paramedics on board.

crash gold coast university hospital injuries

