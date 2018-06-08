Man fights 1970s alleged child sex offences

A MAN is fighting allegations of child sex abuse from the late 1970s and early 1980s in a Central Queensland town.

The man, who can not be identified for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty in the Rockhampton District Court yesterday to nine charges of indecent treatment of a child.

Crown prosecutor Alexandra Baker told the jury the charges arose from allegations made by his daughter and one of her school friends.

She alleged the first charge arose from an incident where the school friend had fallen asleep in the front seat of the family's while attending a fete-like event.

Ms Baker said the victim claimed she woke up while the car was being driven by her friend's mother and the defendant was fondling her breasts from underneath her shirt.

She said the second charge was for an allegation where the friend claimed the defendant crawled into her bed that same night, spooning her.

"When she woke up, he moved on top of her and said 'let me show you how to make love'," Ms Baker said.

Ms Baker said the remaining charges were the result of allegations by the defendants daughter, including an incident where she had jumped into bed with both parents and two brothers and he inappropriately touched her.

She said another incident was witnessed by her younger brother while they were in the lounge room.

Ms Baker said the alleged offending increased after the discovery by the mother of diary entries talking about a boy and the defendant using the guise of education for his behaviour.

The court heard the parents separated in the mid 1980s with the daughter being sent to boarding school.

Ms Baker said both girls made general comments about the alleged incidents to their parents in the 1990s but the police only became involved in 2016.

The court heard the man's former wife and youngest son from that relationship, along with the parents of the school friend, will give evidence during the trial.

The trial continues.