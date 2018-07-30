Menu
Knife generic. Rob Williams
Crime

Man fights back after being held at knife point in Rocky

Shayla Bulloch
by
30th Jul 2018 7:47 AM

POLICE are on the hunt for two juveniles who held a man at knife point overnight in an attempted robbery in Rockhampton.

Queensland Police Service report a man was walking south along Musgrave St around 1.30am when he was confronted by two juveniles who were brandished with knives.

A spokesperson from QPS said one of the offenders pulled out a small knife and demanded money and when the victim refused, the other juvenile pulled out a knife and threatened the victim again.

According to QPS, the victim punched one of the offenders in the face before they fled on foot towards Kershaw Gardens.

The incident was reported to police this morning who are investigating the incident.

According to Rockhampton Crime Watch, the man was a patron at one of the gyms at Stockland Rockhampton.

Police are urging anyone to come forward with information or potential dash cam footage in the area.

There is no description of the suspects currently.

More to come.

