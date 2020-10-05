Man fights for life after fight erupts with fisherman

A man is in hospital with a critical head injury after an alleged one-punch assault on the Gold Coast overnight.

Police said a group of men had been fishing at Southport and were returning to their vehicle when a male resident of a neighbouring home approached the group.

An altercation took place in which one of the men allegedly punched the 45-year-old resident in the face, who then fell backwards, hit his head on a skip bin and slammed into the concrete.

"As they put items back in the vehicle a verbal altercation occurred between a 33-year-old man from the group and a 45-year-old male resident from a nearby unit complex," police said.

"The resident then came outside and the altercation allegedly continued on the driveway.

"The 33-year-old man then allegedly punched the resident once in the face, causing him to fall backwards, hit his head on a skip bin and then on the concrete."

Critical care paramedics were called to Barney St 12.13pm and the man taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

A 33-year-old Southport man assisted police with their inquiries overnight and was this morning charged with grievous bodily harm.

He is expected to appear in Southport Magistrates Court on October 19.

Investigations are continuing.