A man has been pulled from a house at Sandgate following a fire. File picture
News

Man fights for life after house fire

by Cloe Read
4th Oct 2019 12:53 PM
A MAN is in a critical condition after being pulled from a house fire in Sandgate, north of Brisbane this morning.

Nine QFES crews were at the scene to contain a blaze in a single storey timber unit on the corner of Wakefield and Brisbane St about 11.35am.

It is unknown what the man's injuries are but paramedics remain on scene performing CPR.

One crew remains inside to contain the fire.

A QFES spokeswoman said the fire had impacted the western side of the unit however the extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

