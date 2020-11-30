Menu
Paramedics are treating a person in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Capalaba. Picture: Heidi Petith
News

Man fights for life after massive workplace fall

by Brayden Heslehurst
30th Nov 2020 3:40 PM
A man is in a critical condition after falling 6m from a ladder in a workplace incident just east of Brisbane.

Paramedics, including a high acuity response unit, attended the scene at a location off Dan St, Capalaba after receiving reports of the fall at 1.17pm.

The person was being treated at the scene but is now being transport to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition with a head injury.

More to come.

Originally published as Man fights for life after massive workplace fall

