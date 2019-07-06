Menu
A man is in a critical condition after an assault in Cairns overnight. File picture
Man fights for life following scuffle

by Caitlin Smith
6th Jul 2019 10:00 AM
A man is in a critical condition after he was alleged assaulted and hit his head on the ground during an altercation in the state's far north overnight.

Police say early investigations indicate there was a verbal altercation between two groups of people outside a licensed premises on Pier Rd about 10.40pm.

The 32-year-old man was knocked unconscious when the incident turned physical. He fell backwards and hit his head on the concrete ground.

Police performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

The man was taken to Cairns Base Hospital with serious head injuries and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

Two men, both 20, are assisting with inquiries.

Investigations are continuing.

