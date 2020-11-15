Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

by Nathan Edwards
15th Nov 2020 4:06 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A crime scene has been declared at a Logan Village home after the discovery of a critically-wounded 53-year-old man, believed to have been seriously assaulted.

Officers attended the Quinzeh Creek Rd address just after 3pm on Saturday, after being asked to undertake a welfare check.

The 53-year-old man, an occupant of the house, was found inside, having sustained wounds to his neck and head.

He was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition.

A crime scene has been declared at the address as officers work to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's injuries.

Police are appealing for anyone who might have dashcam footage or nearby CCTV that could assist in the investigation to come forward.

Originally published as Man fights for life with horrific neck, head injuries

More Stories

assault crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Time for new telling of Australia’s uncomfortable past

        Premium Content Time for new telling of Australia’s uncomfortable past

        Education “Until Australia can acknowledge its ghosts of colonialism and dispossession, we won’t be telling our whole history, and we’ll continue to cling to British...

        Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Premium Content Man accused of “extraordinarily stupid” assault on baby

        Crime He, along with two co-accused, allegedly ambushed the victim to take her baby.

        MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: top 5 stories you might have missed

        News Frenchville SC Capricorn Challenge begins in ‘heated’ display of cricket

        Man injured in CBD laneway

        Premium Content Man injured in CBD laneway

        News Paramedics attended the scene around 10.30 Saturday night