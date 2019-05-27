Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
News

Man filmed in alleged Jetstar attack

27th May 2019 6:18 AM
 

 

A MAN has been filmed allegedly attacking Australian Federal Police officers on a recent Jetstar flight.

According to Nine News, the man was on a flight from Sydney to Melbourne but was escorted off the plane before takeoff.

The 26-year-old was allegedly disruptive and abusive towards staff on the plane, which was due to leave Sydney at 4pm on Saturday.

He refused to leave the flight when asked and was later charged with assault after allegedly injuring two AFP officers who were trying to remove him from the plane.

The man is due to face court in July.

 

Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.
Man allegedly attacks AFP officers after refusing to leave Jetstar flight.

More Stories

Show More
afp attack aviation crime editors picks flight jestar

Top Stories

    O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    premium_icon O'Rourke urges colleagues to vote against their own member

    Politics 'I will proudly stand up to anyone when it comes to defending the interest of Rockhampton and CQ'

    Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

    premium_icon Landry slams Mayor's claims she's forgotten her community

    News 'I want to see words of support matched genuine action'

    Barra Bash 'turned it on' for Honey Badger

    premium_icon Barra Bash 'turned it on' for Honey Badger

    News Nick Cummins fell in love with the Rockhampton region over weekend