Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ziggy Czech found this python in his toilet.
Ziggy Czech found this python in his toilet.
Environment

Surprise find in Queensland toilet

by Andrew Backhouse
30th Jul 2018 7:02 PM

IT'S a nightmare scenario - you head to the toilet and find a large snake in the bowl.

That's what happened to Pallarenda man Ziggy Czech who was shocked to find a carpet python had slithered into his loo today.

The man found the curled up python in the outside toilet close to his pool.

"I just moved in to the house in Pallarenda last week," he said.

"I didn't expect to see it there."

He put out a call on social media page Townsville Snake Catchers for advice about what to do.

"I'd faint, gosh that's scary," Kirsty Tobanember said.

"Hence why I always make sure the lid is down … its been one of my phobias," Denise Stickland said.

Approved snake identifier Justin Wright confirmed it was a carpet python, considered generally harmless.

Geoff Jacobs at Queensland Wildlife Solutions in Australia told media that snakes follow the trail of rats into sewers.

"All over the world rats go down in sewers and the snakes go in there after them."

And from there they can find your bathroom.

far north queensland snakes

Top Stories

    Two years and three months in jail over dismissed charge

    Two years and three months in jail over dismissed charge

    Crime A MAN has spent 750 more days in custody than he should have after a manslaughter charge was dismissed.

    UPDATE: Highway re-opens after smoke, backburn continues

    UPDATE: Highway re-opens after smoke, backburn continues

    Breaking CQ motorists urged to urged to proceed with caution.

    Travesty of justice as man spends two years extra in prison

    premium_icon Travesty of justice as man spends two years extra in prison

    Crime One piece of evidence unravelled the manslaughter case

    Three WWE stars die on tragic day

    Three WWE stars die on tragic day

    Sport THE WWE universe is in mourning after the deaths of three legendary professional...

    Local Partners